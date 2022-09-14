Hollywood: Are Leonardo and Gigi dating?

Sultan of Swing takes fresh guard with his significant other Shaneira and heartthrob Fawad Khan-starrer hilarious heist releasing on April 21, 2023
It may come across as a shock but it looks like Gigi Hadid and Leonardo Dicaprio are possibly dating.
According to Page Six, the couple have advanced their relationship to a more intimate stage. However, insiders close to the couple say they are "taking it carefully".
Gigi Hadid, 27, and Leonardo, 47, have reportedly been getting close while hanging out with the same friend circle, according to Page Six.
Page Six further mentions that the couple has finally started going out on dates just as a duo.
"[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in and out of relationships," the source told the entertainment news portal.
"They are taking it slow."
The portal reported that the two were seen together on Saturday night at an exclusive party hosted by Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol — friends of the 'Don't Look Up' actor — at a loft in Soho. The pair were also out together sometime last week, as the two are still "getting to know each other".
The insider told Page Six that although Hadid and DiCaprio have crossed paths a few times over the years, their encounters had never been romantic.
They were first seen together along with Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid at Miami's Art Basel, back in 2019.
However, suspicions of a romance between the two started after they were spotted together at Ned's opening in Manhattan — Akiva's posh new members-only club — back in July.
Page Six was informed by a second source that DiCaprio and Hadid had been spotted together once more at the Manhattan club in August.
A short time ago, it was made public that the 'Titanic' actor had broken up with Camila Morrone, his four-year girlfriend, only months after the model turned 25.
Leonardo is reputed to break up with his model girlfriends when they reach their mid-20s, but it appears that he is expanding his age range by a full two years.
Gigi, on the other hand, shares her 2-year-old daughter Khai with her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik.
