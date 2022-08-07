Hollywood: Anne Heche in ‘stable condition’ after car crash

On Friday, Heche crashed her car into a residential building in Los Angeles

Anne Heche. AFP Photo

By PTI Published: Sun 7 Aug 2022, 11:32 AM

Anne Heche is in stable condition, says her representative a day after the actor was hospitalised with severe burn injuries following a car crash. On Friday, Heche crashed her car into a residential building in the Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighbourhood, leading to the building catching fire. Heche’s vehicle was also engulfed in flames.

In a statement to entertainment outlet The Hollywood Reporter, Heche’s spokesperson gave the health update about the actor who remains in the hospital.

“Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” the spokesperson said.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Fire Department had said in a statement on its website that “a female adult found within the vehicle” was transported to a nearby “hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition”.

“Firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure, and rescue one female adult found within the vehicle, who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition. No other injuries reported,” the statement read.

A source later told CNN that the driver of the car was 53-year-old Heche.

Entertainment news publication TMZ also reported that Heche was involved in an accident a few minutes before the Walgrove Avenue crash. The outlet posted a video that it claimed showed the actor speeding down a street in her car.

In Hollywood, Heche rose to fame after playing Vicky Hudson and Marley Love in the soap opera “Another World”. She also featured in hit movies such as “Donnie Brasco”, “Volcano”, “I Know What You Did Last Summer”, “Six Days, Seven Nights” and “Return to Paradise”.