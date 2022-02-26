Hollywood: Amanda Bynes files petition to end her 9-year long conservatorship

The couple confirmed they were expecting in September 2021.
American actor Amanda Bynes wants to end her nearly nine-year-long conservatorship, which granted her parents Lynn and Rick Bynes legal control over her affairs in 2013.
According to EW, the actor recently filed a petition in California’s Ventura County Superior Court to terminate the conservatorship, suggested court records. A hearing on the case is scheduled for March 22.
Bynes’ lawyer, David A. Esquibias, told People magazine on Friday, “Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.”
She was first placed under the conservatorship in August 2013, following her highly publicized spiral of erratic behaviour and multiple arrests amid a struggle with substance abuse.
In 2018, the actor told a magazine that she had been sober for four years, and thanked her parents for helping her “get back on track.”
Though Bynes relapsed in 2019, Esquibias told People magazine last year that she was “doing great,” and later stated that “her conservatorship will terminate when it is no longer convenient for Amanda.”
This news follows Britney Spears’ lengthy court battle to terminate her own conservatorship, which finally ended in triumph for the pop star last November.
However, unlike Spears, Bynes will have the support of her parents in ending their conservatorship over her.
Tamar Arminak, a lawyer for Bynes’ parents, told EW in a statement, “Lynn Bynes absolutely supports Amanda’s petition to terminate the conservatorship and is so proud of Amanda and all the hard work Amanda has done to get here.”
