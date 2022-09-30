Hollywood actor Sarah Jessica Parker's step father dies

The actor's step father suffered from an unexpected and rapid illness

By ANI Published: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 9:55 AM

Sarah Jessica Parker has shared the heartbreaking news that her stepfather passed away.

Sarah Jessica Parker issued a statement to share the news. According to Page Six, the statement read, "Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76."

Page Six reports that the statement further reads, "In his last moments, he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker."

It continued, "Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all."

On Wednesday, Page Six had reported that Sarah's stepfather passed away and now the actor confirmed it with the statement.

On the work front, Sarah Jessica Parker was last seen in And Just Like That where she reprised her role from Sex and the City - Carrie Bradshaw.

The makers of And Just Like That announced that the hit series will be returning for a second season earlier this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis -- who all serve as executive producers -- reprised their roles from the 1998-2006 HBO series Sex and the City. The first season of And Just Like That ended with its final 10th episode in February.