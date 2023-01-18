Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner back home from hospital after snow plow accident

The film bagged two more trophies at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards
Actor Jeremy Renner says he is out of the hospital after being treated for serious injuries from a snow plow accident.
In response to a Twitter post Monday about his Paramount+ TV series “Mayor of Kingstown," Renner tweeted, “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”
Renner was run over by his own 7-tonne Pistenbully snow groomer in Nevada while trying to use it to free a relative's vehicle on a private road near Lake Tahoe on New Year’s Day, authorities said.
The accident left him in critical condition with major chest trauma and other injuries, according to a Renner representative.
Authorities are still investigating but have said there were no signs that Renner was impaired and no indication of any foul play.
The 52-year-old two-time Oscar nominee plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has a recurring role in the “Mission Impossible” franchise.
The film bagged two more trophies at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards
Frankie Muniz got behind the wheel of the No. 30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing during a test session Friday at Daytona International Speedway
Keeravani said Williams' soundtrack taught him simplicity and humility in music
Dolce & Gabbana, Emporio Armani present new menswear collections
The star interacted with and entertained fans at the event
The first Filipino-American to win Miss USA took home the second tiara early today
As the final act of the opening ceremony, Badshah left fans elated as he brought out his biggest hits
Soon after pictures were posted online, fans rushed to the comment section and expressed their joy