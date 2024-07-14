Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin gets emotional as judge ends 'Rust' trial

US actor Alec Baldwin gets emotional at the conclusion of his trial on involuntary manslaughter at Santa Fe County District Court in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 11:38 AM

Actor Alec Baldwin witnessed the abrupt conclusion of his involuntary manslaughter trial related to the tragic shooting incident on the set of the film Rust, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On Friday, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer of Santa Fe made the decision to dismiss the case with prejudice, a ruling that prevents Baldwin from being retried in connection with the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

According to the reports obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the decision came after a contentious day-long hearing focused on allegations of mishandled evidence by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office and prosecutors.

Judge Sommer emphasised the impact of these procedural errors on the fairness of the trial, saying, "The late discovery of this evidence has impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings. There is no way for the court to right this wrong. The sanction of dismissal is the only warranted remedy."

The hearing took a bizarre turn when Judge Sommer personally examined a bag of ammunition, which Baldwin's legal team claimed had been withheld from them until recently.

This led to significant developments, including the resignation of one special prosecutor and the testimony of another.

Initially expected to be a two-week affair, the trial was cut short on its third day, leaving Baldwin visibly moved but silent as he left the courthouse.

Meanwhile, prosecutor Kari Morrissey acknowledged the judge's ruling, maintaining that there was no evidence linking the discovered ammunition to the tragic incident involving Halyna Hutchins.

The dismissal motion filed by Baldwin's attorneys cited the belated disclosure of crucial evidence that emerged after the trial of the film's armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

The ammunition in question, allegedly matching the bullet that killed Hutchins, was handed over to authorities by retired officer Troy Teske in March, yet it was not disclosed to the defence during trial preparations, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The fatal incident occurred during a rehearsal at a New Mexico church set, where Baldwin unintentionally discharged a loaded revolver he was assured was unloaded.