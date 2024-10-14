Hina Khan finds new motivation as she nears end of chemotherapy

Bollywood actor Hina Khan, who has been battling stage three breast cancer, has been open with fans and well wishers about her struggle.

Ever since she spoke about her diagnosis in June, she has been sharing updates about her life regularly. Whether it’s about losing hair or going for her first chemo session, she has been sharing her journey on social media.

Chemotherapy is notorious for taking a toll on a person’s hair.

Today, she posted a photograph of her eyelashes, a lot of which she has lost over the course of her treatment. As she shared the zoomed in picture of one last long standing last, she called it her “current source of motivation”. She captioned the picture: “Once part of a mighty and beautiful Brigade that adorned my eyes. My Genetically long and beautiful lashes..This BRAVE , LONE WARRIOR my last standing Eyelash has fought it all beside me 💪Nearing the last cycle of my Chemo this single Eyelash is my MOTIVATION. We shall see this all through ❤️‍🩹😊 Yes we will InshaAllah 🤲”

She also admitted in the caption that while she never used to wear false lashes, she now does for shoots.