Hilton Dubai Palm has a 29-hour staycation offer

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 3:49 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 3:50 PM

Love staycations but feel like they always end too quickly?

Check out Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah’s staycation offer that allows you to check-in early (at 11am), check out late (at 4pm), breakfast, and gives you Dh200 in credit that can be used to dine at one of the hotel’s restaurants (Mowsem, Barfly by Buddha Bar, CLAW BBQ, Trader Vic’s, Tahitian Village by Trader Vic’s, Zing Pool & Beach Bar, SocialBee, and Jones the Grocer) or the eforea Spa.

The offer on stays before September 30. Room rates begin at Dh700 per night. For reservations, call 04 230 0000 or email DXBPJ.INFO@HILTON.COM.