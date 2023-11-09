Highly anticipated GTA 6 reveal trailer set for December release

Investigation against the singer and rapper comes amid ongoing crackdown on illegal narcotics
Rockstar Games has sent the gaming world into a frenzy with its latest announcement regarding the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). In a recent post on the Rockstar Newswire, the game developer confirmed the long-standing rumours that the official reveal trailer for GTA 6 will finally see the light of day next month.
While fans had eagerly anticipated a full reveal, the developer didn't provide one just yet, but they did express their enthusiasm for sharing GTA 6 with the world. Rockstar stated, "We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you."
As for when we might get our first glimpse of GTA 6, The Game Awards on December 7 is a strong contender. Although Rockstar hasn't confirmed its presence at the awards show, it would not be out of place, considering the event usually features new trailers and major developer announcements.
GTA 6 has been the subject of rumours and speculation for over a decade, particularly since the release of Grand Theft Auto 5. While it was officially confirmed to be in development in 2022, leaks and speculations have swirled around the game since at least 2020. Rockstar Games has remained relatively tight-lipped about GTA 6, which has only fuelled the excitement of fans eagerly awaiting the next instalment.
The release of GTA 6 is highly anticipated, with a projected window between April 2024 and March 2025.
