Hero worship peaks: Fan buys ticket to Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' early show for Dh5,415

Talk about hero worship stretching your finances. A die-hard fan of Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has purchased tickets to an early show of his upcoming movie, They Call Him OG, for a whopping Rs 130,000 (Dh5,415 approximately), which normally costs Rs 800.

The fan, Amudala Paramesh, bought the ticket at an auction for a benefit show at Srinivasa Theatre in Choutuppal, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district in the south Indian state of Telangana on September 21, The Hindu newspaper reported. Paramesh outbid others to secure what was known as "the golden ticket" for a 1 am show on September 25, the day the gangster action flick releases in theatres.

What's more, he witnessed intense bidding for the ticket from a horde of people. Paramesh bought the ticket at the steep cost to show his admiration for Kalyan, who is also Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Funds raised from the auction will be donated to the actor's political party, the Jana Sena Party.

The Telangana government recently approved a temporary price hike in theatre tickets ahead of the movie's release. Shows for the special premiere show on September 24 will cost Rs 800. For a period of 10 days, single-screen theatres and multiplexes are allowed to charge an extra Rs 100 and Rs 150, respectively. After October 4, theatres will switch back to regular pricing, Rs 177 at single-screen theatres and Rs 295 for multiplexes, the Deccan Chronicle reported.

Produced by DVV Entertainment and directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG stars Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj and Arjun Das in key roles. SS Thaman is its music composer.

The makers unveiled a glimpse of the menacing Omi, played by Hashmi, in a teaser video, which was launched recently along with a poster. In the clip, Hashmi can be seen donning a rugged look, going on a killing spreen and extending an ominous wish to Kalyan.

Kalyan was last seen in the period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which also featured Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal.