Here's your chance to meet Hollywood stars Guy Ritchie, Jason Statham in Dubai

The film will be out January 5 in UAE cinemas

By CT Desk Published: Tue 3 Jan 2023, 6:46 PM

Hollywood actor Jason Statham and director Guy Ritchie are set to make an appearance in the city during the premiere of their film Operation Fortune, out this weekend in the UAE.

The actor and the director will be at Reel Cinemas, Dubai Mall on Thursday, January 5 at 7pm.

The film follows the story of Orson Fortune, played by Statham, who must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology weilded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds, played by Hugh Grant. Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood superstar Danny Frencesco, played by Josh Hartnett, to help them on their globe-trotting mission to save the world.