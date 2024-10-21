Here's how you can see free fireworks in Dubai

Are you ready for some fireworks? (We certainly are.)

And Dubai will not disappoint. On October 25 and October 26 and on November 1 and 2, on the occasion of the Indian festival of Diwali (also known as the Festival of Lights), the skies will light up with a sparkle of fireworks. Want to catch the sky show? Head to Al Seef, which will also host the Noor - Festival of Lights from October 25 to 27, or Global Village (where you'll have to pay a small entry fee).

The shows will begin at 9pm on both days and are free to attend.

There are plenty of activities planned for the whole family.

Al Seef, located by the Dubai Creek, is home to the Museum of Illusions, which is especially brilliant if you want to up your Instagram game, dig into some excellent food, and try new experiences.

Global Village, an annual pop-up which takes you around the globe with its various country pavilions, offers visitors a chance to see performances, play games, and take home souvenirs.