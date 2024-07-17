E-Paper

Here’s how much Mukesh Ambani is believed to have spent on Anant-Radhika wedding

Event of the year cost the Ambanis only 0.5% of their fortune

By CT Desk

Mukesh Ambani with his son Anant Ambani in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 12:25 PM

The bills just got longer and longer as the Ambani wedding went on, and now on the other side of the grand celebration, it’s been estimated that Rs 50,000 million (Dh2.1 billion) has been spent.

Well spent, from the looks of it, on not only gorgeous locations and beautiful outfits but also on star performers.


Why, during the wedding and pre-wedding celebrations, those who sung, danced and entertained the crowd included the likes of Rihanna, Adele and Justin Bieber.

And according to The New York Times, Reliance Industries, the behemoth telcom company that belongs to the Ambanis, said that 2,000 guests were in attendance. Who did this illustrious guest list include? There were Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. There were international celebrities such as the reality TV stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian. And there were former UK prime ministers such as Boris Johnson in attendance.


Such has been the impact of the mega event that even after the act, it’s still being talked about (we suspect it will be for some time to come).

But getting back to the price tag; while some people (on Reddit) have said unkind things about the amount of money spent on the wedding, others have done some simple math.

Economic Times suggests that parents in India spend between 5 and 15 percent of their worth on their child’s wedding. By this logic, the Ambanis have been careful about expenditure; after all, Mukesh Ambani’s net worth is $123.2 billion. Which means he only put about 0.5 percent of his net worth on the festivities.

