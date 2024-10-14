Here's how James Cameron helped Zoe Saldana transition from 'Avatar' to 'Star Trek'

Zoe Saldana (Photo by Reuters)

Zoe Saldana recently addressed her concerns about being typecast as a sci-fi actor during her illustrious career, acknowledging the pivotal role that director James Cameron played in shaping her path.

Speaking at the BFI London Film Festival, Saldana reflected on her experiences in the genre, including her prominent roles in Cameron's Avatar, JJ Abrams' Star Trek films, and the Guardians of the Galaxy series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Saldana has established herself as a leading figure in the sci-fi genre, having taken on significant roles that include the green-skinned warrior Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Her performance in Emilia Perez earned her a shared Best Actress prize at Cannes alongside Karla Sofia Gascon and Selena Gomez.

Recalling a moment from the Avatar set, she said, "I knew he was casting for Star Trek. He and Jim were talking, and they come to set, and Jim lets him hold his little camera that he built. I remember talking to JJ, and he's like, 'I'm going to call you, I really want to have a conversation with you.' And then he walks away. And Jim comes over and goes, 'I just booked your next job,'" according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Saldana admitted that she entered Guardians of the Galaxy with apprehension about being typecast.

"I went into Guardians with a lot of fear of being typecast because it would have been my third round in the universe," she explained, adding, "But reading that script, there was just something about the anti-hero, [who] saves the day, reluctantly, that I had never seen before."

The actress also spoke candidly about her career challenges, particularly a difficult experience on the set of Pirates of the Caribbean, directed by Gore Verbinski.

"The crew, the cast, 99 percent of the time, are super marvellous," she noted, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"But if the studio, the producers, and the director aren't leading the kindness and awareness, then that big production can become a really bad experience," she added.

Saldana reflected on how this experience left her feeling disheartened until she collaborated with Steven Spielberg on The Terminal, saying, "After I had done Pirates, he restored my faith."