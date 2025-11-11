  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Nov 11, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 20, 1447 | Fajr 05:13 | DXB weather-sun.svg31.4°C

Hema Malini says reports of Dharmendra's death are 'unforgivable and disrespectul'

The actor's wife asked on social media how "responsible (TV news) channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering?"

Published: Tue 11 Nov 2025, 11:23 AM

Top Stories

Red Fort blast: National Security Guard investigates on site; more cities under high alert

Red Fort blast: National Security Guard investigates on site; more cities under high alert

Family in agony as Indian dad of three missing in Dubai for over two years

Family in agony as Indian dad of three missing in Dubai for over two years

Dharmendra recovering, responding to treatment: Sunny Deol's team tells KT

Dharmendra recovering, responding to treatment: Sunny Deol's team tells KT

Amid growing speculation over Bollywood actor Dharmendra's health, his wife and politician Hema Malini has called out media reports that wrongly said he had died.

Taking to X, Malini, in a strong-worded tweet, wrote, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible."

Recommended For You

India trade delegation to visit Moscow as US tariffs hit exports

India trade delegation to visit Moscow as US tariffs hit exports

US envoy Jared Kushner in Jerusalem to press Gaza truce

US envoy Jared Kushner in Jerusalem to press Gaza truce

Smart FM and sustainability drive residential property management evolution in the Middle East

Smart FM and sustainability drive residential property management evolution in the Middle East

Join the global efforts against climate change, says UAE

Join the global efforts against climate change, says UAE

Rajiv Sharma of NLP Limited receives 'Best Leadership Training' award from Alleem Group

Rajiv Sharma of NLP Limited receives 'Best Leadership Training' award from Alleem Group

 

She also urged everyone to give due respect and privacy to their family.

Malini's reaction arrived on the heels of a clarification issued by their daughter, actor Esha Deol.

"The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery," she wrote on Instagram.

Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
View this post on Instagram
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 

A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

In the meantime, visitors have been arriving to check on Dharmendra's health since he was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Stars like Salman Khan, Govinda, and Ameesha Patel were spotted visiting the hospital on November 10 evening, where his family members, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, grandchildren Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol, Malini, among others, were also present.

On the other hand, actor Abhay Deol was seen at Dharmendra's residence on November 11 morning.

According to an update shared by Sunny Deol, the veteran actor remains in a stable condition and is under observation.

"Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy," a statement from Deol's team said.