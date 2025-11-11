Hema Malini says reports of Dharmendra's death are 'unforgivable and disrespectul'

Amid growing speculation over Bollywood actor Dharmendra's health, his wife and politician Hema Malini has called out media reports that wrongly said he had died.

Taking to X, Malini, in a strong-worded tweet, wrote, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible."

She also urged everyone to give due respect and privacy to their family.

Malini's reaction arrived on the heels of a clarification issued by their daughter, actor Esha Deol.

"The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery," she wrote on Instagram.

In the meantime, visitors have been arriving to check on Dharmendra's health since he was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Stars like Salman Khan, Govinda, and Ameesha Patel were spotted visiting the hospital on November 10 evening, where his family members, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, grandchildren Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol, Malini, among others, were also present.

On the other hand, actor Abhay Deol was seen at Dharmendra's residence on November 11 morning.

According to an update shared by Sunny Deol, the veteran actor remains in a stable condition and is under observation.

"Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy," a statement from Deol's team said.