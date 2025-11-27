  • search in Khaleej Times
'He was everything to me': Hema Malini pens heartbreaking note after Dharmendra's death

The Deol family will host a gathering on Thursday to honour the actor’s life after the legendary actor passed away on November 24 at the age of 89

Published: Thu 27 Nov 2025, 11:33 AM

Actor-politician Hema Malini shared her first post after her husband, legendary actor Dharmendra, passed away, expressing deep grief and remembering him as the center of her life.

She took to X on Thursday to pay tribute to Dharmendra, who died on November 24, days before his 90th birthday on December 8.

In her emotional note, Hema reflected on their decades together and described Dharmendra as "everything" to her, whose presence had shaped her life.  The veteran actress, along with a picture of the legendary actor, wrote: "Dharam ji. He was many things to me. Loving husband, adoring father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, friend, philosopher, guide, poet, my 'go-to' person in all times of need, in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been, through good times and bad."

"He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them. As a public personality, his talent, humility despite his popularity, and universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon, unequaled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever," she added.

Calling her loss "indescribable," she expressed how difficult it is for her to accept a life without him. "My personal loss is indescribable, and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life. After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments..."

In another post, she also shared a carousel of old memories with the caption, "Some memorable moments..." along with pictures of the two together through different phases of life. The final rites of the actor were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle.

The Deol family will host a gathering to honour the actor’s life with friends and well-wishers on Thursday at Taj Lands End.