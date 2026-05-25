Hema Malini accepts Padma Vibhushan on behalf of late husband Dharmendra

The actress said the honour was a moment of joy not just for the family but for the entire country

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 25 May 2026, 5:46 PM
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Actor-politician Hema Malini on Monday evening received Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband, and cinema icon Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award to Malini at the Civil Investiture Ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the ceremony, Ahana Deol got emotional when her father Dharmendra's name was announced. She was seated with her husband, Vaibhav Vohra, by her side.

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Earlier, Malini said the honour was a moment of joy not just for the family but for the entire country.

"It makes us very happy, the entire country is happy. Had it come earlier, Dharmendra ji would have been extremely happy, and seeing him, his fans would have been even happier," she said.

The Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, was conferred on Dharmendra for his exceptional and distinguished service to the arts.

In a previous statement, Hema Malini described the recognition as long overdue. "So so proud that the government has recognised Dharam ji's immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award," she said, expressing gratitude to the Centre for acknowledging his legacy.

Dharmendra, fondly remembered as Hindi cinema's original 'He-Man', passed away last year, at the age of 89, leaving behind a towering legacy spanning over six decades.

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