Helena Bonham Carter signs up for Agatha Christie series

Helena Bonham Carter. (Photo by Reuters)

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 4:29 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 4:30 PM

Netflix has announced that Mia McKenna-Bruce, Martin Freeman, and Helena Bonham Carter will be starring in a new Agatha Christie adaptation titled The Seven Dials Mystery.

The series is set in England in 1925 and revolves around a practical joke gone horribly wrong at a lavish country house party, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Mia McKenna-Bruce will be leading the cast as Bundle, a young and determined sleuth.

McKenna-Bruce said, "Chris Chibnall's scripts are brilliant, and I am thrilled to be part of this new interpretation of the iconic Agatha Christie's storytelling."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Seven Dials Mystery is penned by Chris Chibnall, the creator of Broadchurch and former showrunner of Doctor Who.

The series is executive produced by Suzanne Mackie from The Crown through her company Orchid Pictures, along with Chris Sussman from Good Omens.

Directing the series is Chris Sweeney, known for his work on The Tourist and Back to Life.

The Seven Dials Mystery is scheduled to start filming this summer.

Meanwhile, BBC and Britbox International have also announced an Agatha Christie project. Anjelica Huston and Oliver Jackson-Cohen will be leading the adaptation of her novel Towards Zero.