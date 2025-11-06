Helen Mirren to receive Cecil B DeMille Award at Golden Globes' 'Golden Eve' Special

Actress Helen Mirren will be honoured with the prestigious Cecil B DeMille Award during the new primetime special Golden Eve which airs on January 8, prior to the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday, January 11, reported Variety.

Mirren is the latest in a line of legendary recipients of the DeMille Award, which has celebrated the lifetime achievements of Hollywood's most iconic figures since its inception in 1952.

The award presentation will headline Golden Eve, a reimagined special that also honours the Carol Burnett Award recipient, still to be announced, and kicks off the festivities leading up to the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards.

"Helen Mirren is a force of nature, and her career is nothing short of extraordinary," said Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes.

"Her transcendent performances and commitment to her craft continue to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike. It is a profound honour to present her with the Cecil B. DeMille Award," added Helen, as quoted by Variety.

Mirren's prolific career spans more than six decades across film, television and stage. She earned Golden Globe Awards for her role in Stephen Frears' The Queen, portraying Queen Elizabeth II, and for her TV roles in Elizabeth I and Losing Chase.

Mirren is one of the few performers to achieve the Triple Crown of acting: winning an Academy Award, an Emmy Award and a Tony Award.

In 2003, she was appointed Dame of the British Empire for her contributions to the arts.