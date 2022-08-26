Heather Morris says Jennifer Lopez once cut out dancers from auditions based on their astrological signs

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband was allegedly involved in the creation and distribution of porn films through apps
'Glee' actor Heather Morris, who worked as a professional dancer for many years, has accused Jennifer Lopez of once cutting out dancers from auditions based on their astrological sign.
According to a Page Six report, Heather, while speaking on the 'Just Sayin' with Justin Martindale' podcast said, "Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?"
Heather then claimed that Jennifer Lopez then "whispered something to her assistant" and told the dancers who were Virgos, "Thank you so much for coming," and saying that they "had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez."
During his podcast, when host Justin Martindale asked her if the story was true, Heather joked that the anecdote was "hearsay."
Earlier in the clip, Morris emphasized the difficulty of a dance audition and went on to highlight how ridiculous Lopez's alleged reason for cutting people was cringe-worthy.
Page Six reports that during the podcast she said, "You're not getting paid, you've been there since 10am and you're auditioning until 6pm...You're not getting any money. People judging you the whole time."
Well, it is unclear why Jennifer Lopez, who is a Leo, is seemingly not a fan of Virgos.
Although, Page Six mentions that Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2014, is a Virgo.
