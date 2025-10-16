'Heartbreaking': Christopher Nolan on Dwayne Johnson's performance in 'The Smashing Machine'

Christopher Nolan recently had high praise for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's performance in 'The Smashing Machine,' calling it one of the best of the year.

According to Variety, Nolan, while speaking on 'The Director's Cut' podcast with the film's director Benny Safdie, described Johnson's portrayal of MMA fighter Mark Kerr as "heartbreaking" and "incredible."

"I think it's an incredible performance," Nolan added. "I don't think you'll see a better performance this year or in most other years."

The Oppenheimer filmmaker, who worked with Safdie on his Oscar-winning film, also shared how impressed he was with Safdie's latest project.

"Congratulations on the movie. It's a really remarkable and radical piece of work that will be understood more and more over time. I'm very proud to know you," Nolan said, according to Variety.

During the conversation, Nolan also jokingly teased Safdie about recruiting actors for The Smashing Machine while filming Oppenheimer, which also starred Emily Blunt, who appears in The Smashing Machine as Kerr's wife, Dawn Staples.

"I heard a rumour that when you were supposed to be learning your lines on my set, you were actually canvassing people to be in your movie," Nolan quipped to Safdie. "I wasn't aware of that at the time, but it seems to have worked out great for you."

Directed by Safdie, The Smashing Machine follows the rise and struggles of former UFC fighter Mark Kerr, who faces his battles with addiction and the toll it took on his personal life. The film earned Safdie the Best Director award at the Venice Film Festival but struggled at the box office, with just $10 million in domestic earnings on a $50 million budget, according to Variety.

Johnson, meanwhile, has been vocal about how deeply the role affected him. After the film's release, the actor shared a statement that read: "It was my honour to transform in this role for my director, Benny Safdie. Thank you, brother, for believing in me. Truth is, this film has changed my life. With deep gratitude, respect, and radical empathy."