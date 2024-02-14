Head out with your 'gal pals' in the UAE

The latest edition of Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi was filled with cosplayers from across the world. We speak to a few of them to learn more about the art of cosplay
Bistro Des Arts
Get ready to dazzle at Bistro Des Arts during Mademoiselle Night! Just Dh150 every Tuesday from 7pm to 10pm – because glamour doesn't wait. Located at Dubai Marina Promenade, Marina Mall Area – Dubai. For more information, call: 04 551 1576.
Ella’s Eatery
Dive into the diva vibes at Ella’s Eatery Ladies night: Dh99, three sips, one nibble, and a happy hour menu that lasts all night! It's the ultimate Tuesday treat starting at 4pm. Head to Palm View East, Palm - Jumeirah – Dubai. For reservations, call 04 557 0984.
Jones the Grocer
Join the Tuesday fiesta at Jones the Grocer at The Palm Jumeirah - Dubai! From 6pm to 10pm, relish two hours of never-ending drinks for just Dh129, plus a fabulous 20 per cent off on our a la carte Menu. Cheers to a stylish night out! For reservations, call: 054 998 6162.
Peaches and Cream
Unleash your inner goddess at Peaches and Cream's Ladies Afternoon every Wednesday. From 12pm to 5 pm, savour limitless sangria, mouthwatering pizza, and the fabulous moments you truly deserve. Visit Clubhouse Al Nafura, Shoreline Apartments - Palm Jumeirah – Dubai and call: 052 947 4552 for more information.
The Penthouse
Glam up your Tuesdays at The Penthouse Dubai with David Davis. Indulge in three drinks, three courses, and artisan sips from 8pm to 12am. It's a night of sophistication you won't want to miss. Enjoy the views of the Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel and for reservations call: 052 900 4868.
Barfly's Thursday extravaganza
Enjoy two hours of bottomless drinks, a 30 per cent discount on the food menu, all for Dh149. Reserve your spot now for a night filled with style and excitement. For bookings call; +971 54 994 1460 or email at DXBPJ.Barfly@hilton.com for more information.
Ce La Vi!
Elevate your Tuesday nights at Ce La Vi by Indulging in unlimited beverages for Dh150 from 10 pm onwards. For reservations, call Tel: +971 4 582 6111 or E: reservation-dxb@celavi.com. Located on Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel – where the party never ends.
