Hayden Panettiere honoured by family and co-stars at memorial after death

Hayden Panettiere honoured by family and friends at memorial one month after death

Hayden Panettiere was remembered by family, friends and former co-stars at a memorial held one month after her death.

The Nashville actress, who died on August 16 at the age of 36, was honoured during a celebration of life at a church in Malibu, California, on September 19. According to TMZ, around 150 people attended the service.

Among those in attendance were her Nashville co-stars Connie Britton, Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio, alongside Ruby Rose, Paris Hilton and Evan Ross. Hayden's father, Alan “Skip” Panettiere, was also there.

Britton and Esten both spoke during the service, while Esten also performed one of Hayden's songs from Nashville with a band. Doves were released outside the church before guests moved inside for the memorial.

Ruby, who had previously described Hayden as her best friend, was also among those paying tribute. Days before the memorial, she became emotional while speaking about their friendship, revealing that the two had spoken every day for five years.

The Malibu location was also significant to Hayden. According to TMZ, her family chose the coastal setting because of her love for the ocean and whales.

Hayden was best known for her roles as Claire Bennet in Heroes and Juliette Barnes in Nashville. She also appeared in films including Remember the Titans and the Scream franchise.

Following her death, her father remembered her as “an incredible light and a force of nature” who brought joy to those around her and audiences who watched her on screen.

The memorial gave those closest to Hayden a chance to come together and remember her life, with several of the friends and co-stars she worked with over the years joining her family for the service.