Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson breaks silence on her death

Actor Hayden Panettiere's death is being investigated, with her former boyfriend Brian Hickerson now speaking through his attorney about the case.

Police have said there were no signs of foul play, while the cause and manner of her death are still pending, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Panettiere, known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville, was found unresponsive at a home in South Carolina on Sunday. She was 36.

Hickerson, who dated Panettiere on and off since 2018, was at the South Carolina home when she was found unresponsive, along with his brother Zach Hickerson. Neither brother has been named as a suspect or person of interest in the investigation.

On Thursday, Hickerson's attorney Sloan Ellis shared a statement about the ongoing investigation and asked for privacy for Panettiere's loved ones.

"Hayden's death remains under investigation, and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed. As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play," Ellis said. "Out of respect for Hayden's loved ones and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time."

According to a heavily redacted incident report from the Greenville Police Department, Zach identified Panettiere to officers as "his brother's girlfriend". The report also said that Hickerson became very emotional after emergency medical workers were unable to revive her.

The report further said Hickerson showed officers a "bag of medication" that he said Panettiere had been taking before her death.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office said there were no signs of trauma on Panettiere's body. The cause and manner of her death remain pending further investigation.

Hickerson and Panettiere had a troubled relationship. He was arrested several times in connection with domestic abuse allegations involving the actor and later pleaded no contest to two felony charges linked to an assault against her.

Panettiere had also spoken about the abuse she faced during their relationship in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning. Hickerson was previously charged with seven felony counts, including assault, injuring a girlfriend and trying to stop a witness from reporting a crime.

He had asked a judge last week to reduce one of the felony charges to a misdemeanour, but the request was denied.

The investigation into Panettiere's death remains ongoing. (ANI)