Have rediscovered myself as actor, says Parineeti Chopra

By ANI Published: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 3:32 PM

Actor Parineeti Chopra is extremely happy as three of her films 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' (SAPF), 'The Girl On The Train' and 'Saina' have become award season favourites.

The films have collectively scored 16 nominations at Filmfare, 10 out of them won by SAPF, including the prestigious Best Actress nomination for Parineeti.

Excited about the same, Parineeti said, "To see how well three of my films - Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl On The Train and Saina have been received by audiences and now, at award ceremonies, is a huge motivator for an artiste like me. People have said that I have rediscovered myself as an actor and pushed myself to do well in a changing landscape of cinema in India given the pandemic."

She added, "It's hugely validating for me to taste success in this period where everything is in flux and we are recalibrating ourselves. With the pandemic, the taste and preferences of the audience have changed across the board. They want to only engage with exceptional content and I'm so happy that they have appreciated my films. I'm hugely proud that these three films collectively have 16 nominations at Filmfare, with one of my precious films SAPF scoring 10 nominations, including Best Actress for me!"

Parineeti said that she focuses on "picking projects that speak to my heart and constantly keep the audience in the mind because people want to see clutter-breaking films."

"I will continue to hunt for the scripts and roles that I can take on to disrupt," she concluded.

In November 2022, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with veteran stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in Uunchai.

Produced by Rajshri Productions, Uunchai is slated to hit the theatres on November 11. ANI