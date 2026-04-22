Dubai: Harsh Gujral to perform new stand-up show on May 10

Dubai’s live entertainment calendar is getting a dose of laughter this May as Indian comedian Harsh Gujral returns to the city with his brand-new stand-up special, Harsh’o’ullas. The show, presented by Absolute Joy (AJ) Entertainment, is set to take place on May 10, at Dubai Opera.

Known for his sharp observational humour and crowd work, Gujral has built a strong following across India and international markets, including the Middle East.

His latest special promises an evening rooted in relatability, blending personal storytelling with witty takes on relationships, family dynamics and the everyday absurdities of modern life.

The comedian, who has also been featured in Dubai Tourism’s ‘Yeh Bhi Dubai Hai Bro’ campaign, has amassed millions of views across digital platforms, further cementing his position as one of the most recognisable voices in South Asian comedy today.

The Dubai show is part of AJ Entertainment’s growing slate of live events in the region, which has previously brought artists such as Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Upmanyu and Amit Tandon to UAE audiences.

With tickets now available online on platinumlist.ae, the upcoming performance is expected to draw both long-time fans and first-time viewers.