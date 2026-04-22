Dubai: Harsh Gujral to perform new stand-up show on May 10

Known for his sharp observational humour and crowd work, Gujral has built a strong following across India and international markets

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 22 Apr 2026, 11:50 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Dubai’s live entertainment calendar is getting a dose of laughter this May as Indian comedian Harsh Gujral returns to the city with his brand-new stand-up special, Harsh’o’ullas. The show, presented by Absolute Joy (AJ) Entertainment, is set to take place on May 10, at Dubai Opera.

Known for his sharp observational humour and crowd work, Gujral has built a strong following across India and international markets, including the Middle East.

Recommended For You

Iran accuses US of violations as truce deadline looms; Hezbollah fires at Israel

Iran accuses US of violations as truce deadline looms; Hezbollah fires at Israel

Iran says ceasefire to expire at midnight GMT; Vance still in Washington

Iran says ceasefire to expire at midnight GMT; Vance still in Washington

US VP to fly to Pakistan for talks; Iran says no delegation has left yet

US VP to fly to Pakistan for talks; Iran says no delegation has left yet

Indian passport, visa services in UAE: Alhind wins contract to provide consular support

Indian passport, visa services in UAE: Alhind wins contract to provide consular support

Pakistan says US, Iran ceasefire to end at 4.50am PST, 3.50pm UAE time on April 22

Pakistan says US, Iran ceasefire to end at 4.50am PST, 3.50pm UAE time on April 22

 

His latest special promises an evening rooted in relatability, blending personal storytelling with witty takes on relationships, family dynamics and the everyday absurdities of modern life.

The comedian, who has also been featured in Dubai Tourism’s ‘Yeh Bhi Dubai Hai Bro’ campaign, has amassed millions of views across digital platforms, further cementing his position as one of the most recognisable voices in South Asian comedy today.

The Dubai show is part of AJ Entertainment’s growing slate of live events in the region, which has previously brought artists such as Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Upmanyu and Amit Tandon to UAE audiences.

With tickets now available online on platinumlist.ae, the upcoming performance is expected to draw both long-time fans and first-time viewers.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Iran says ceasefire to expire at midnight GMT; Vance still in Washington

2

Indian passport, visa services in UAE: Alhind wins contract to provide consular support

3

UAE busts Iran-linked terror cell, arrests members over plot to destabilise state

4

Trump says will not lift Hormuz blockade until deal with Iran

5

Iran yet to respond to Trump's ceasefire extension