Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz spark engagement rumours as reports claim singer is ‘completely smitten’

Couple reportedly shared the news privately, with speculation growing after ring sighting

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 28 Apr 2026, 10:35 AM
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Wedding bells are reportedly ringing for former One Direction star Harry Styles, as the singer has officially gotten engaged to actor Zoe Kravitz, according to People.

According to the report, Kravitz has been seen wearing a prominent engagement ring, confirming speculation about the couple's relationship status.

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The development has reportedly been shared with a "small circle" of close friends and associates, with Kravitz also showing off the ring in private gatherings, the report added.

A source told Page Six, "He is completely smitten. He would jump off a cliff for her," further adding that no one in their circle is surprised by the news.

Speculation around Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz's engagement had been circulating after the The Batman star was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her finger and kissing the singer in London.

While engagement reports have now surfaced, sources also indicate that Harry Styles has been expressing a desire to start a family. "He really wants a baby. He's been telling his friends that," a source told Page Six.

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz were first linked in August 2025, when they were spotted spending time in Rome. Since then, the couple has reportedly been seen several times in London and New York City.

In December 2025, a source had earlier stated that the relationship between the two had been steadily growing stronger over time.

"Harry's been spending long stretches of time in Rome this year. Zoë has joined him several times since late summer. They just stroll around, meet up with friends and live a very relaxed life. They have great chemistry," the source said.

Meanwhile, no official announcement regarding a wedding date has been made so far.

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