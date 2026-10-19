Harry Styles honours Liam Payne with unreleased song on death anniversary

Harry Styles paid tribute to his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne by performing an unreleased song on the second anniversary of his death.

The 32-year-old singer performed the track, titled What Is Enough, during his concert at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday, October 16, exactly two years after Payne's death in 2024.

According to Variety, Harry introduced the acoustic song during the encore of his Together, Together tour performance, revealing that he had written it around two years earlier but had not released it publicly.

Before performing, Harry spoke to the audience about the people who had supported him throughout his career and remembered losing one of his closest friends.

"There are so many people in my life, friends and people that I've worked with that I wouldn't have been able to do this without," Harry said, according to ABC News. "And two years ago today, I lost one of those friends."

He also encouraged those attending the concert to support one another through difficult times before performing the song.

The track reflects on losing a friend, with Harry addressing Payne through lyrics about grief and the memories left behind. The performance was shared online by fans who attended the concert.

Harry and Payne rose to fame as members of One Direction alongside Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

The group was formed on The X Factor in 2010 and went on to become one of the world's biggest boy bands before going on hiatus in 2016.

Payne died on October 16, 2024, aged 31, after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

His former girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, also marked the anniversary by sharing a video of Payne on Instagram, accompanied by the message, "I love you forever & always."