Harry Styles hit in the eye with candy during LA concert

Football Fever: From cinema screens to stadiums, where to watch Fifa World Cup 2022 in the UAE
CT brings you a list of top spots to watch the upcoming football matches
Singer Harry Styles was hit in the eye by a flying candy during his latest concert in Los Angeles.
The 28-year-old singer appeared to be injured after someone from the crowd threw Skittles onto the stage, New York Post reported.
One fan shared the moment it happened in a video on Twitter, showing multiple pieces of the candy flying across the stage and hitting Styles in the left eye.
Styles can be seen rubbing his eye after the object makes contact with his eye. He also raised his arm in the air in a signal for the attendee to stop throwing things at the stage.
The particular incident left Styles' fans extremely angry.
Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote, "the way he is still blowing kisses and thanks the crowd after they threw skittles in his eye, no one deserves Harry."
Skittles brand has appealed to people not to throw the candy after the singer was hit by one of the candies.
"Didn't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles," a post read on Skittles' Twitter handle.
In August, Styles was pelted with chicken nuggets during his Madison Square performance.
ALSO READ:
CT brings you a list of top spots to watch the upcoming football matches
The actress shared an Instagram post wishing her daughter on her 11th birthday
Jay-Z and her now hold the record for the most-ever Grammy nominations
Krishna, a Padma Bhushan awardee, passed away on Tuesday
He visited Deepika's office with flowers and chocolates
The iconic singer, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame just this month, has also founded a number of charities like the Dollywood Foundation
He noted that this was perhaps the first hiatus he was taking in his 35-year-long career
She received the annual Morton E. Ruderman Award