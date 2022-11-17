Harry Styles hit in the eye with candy during LA concert

Multiple pieces of candy flew across the stage and hit the singer in his left eye

By ANI Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 9:38 AM

Singer Harry Styles was hit in the eye by a flying candy during his latest concert in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old singer appeared to be injured after someone from the crowd threw Skittles onto the stage, New York Post reported.

One fan shared the moment it happened in a video on Twitter, showing multiple pieces of the candy flying across the stage and hitting Styles in the left eye.

Styles can be seen rubbing his eye after the object makes contact with his eye. He also raised his arm in the air in a signal for the attendee to stop throwing things at the stage.

The particular incident left Styles' fans extremely angry.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote, "the way he is still blowing kisses and thanks the crowd after they threw skittles in his eye, no one deserves Harry."

Skittles brand has appealed to people not to throw the candy after the singer was hit by one of the candies.

"Didn't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles," a post read on Skittles' Twitter handle.

In August, Styles was pelted with chicken nuggets during his Madison Square performance.

