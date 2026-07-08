Harry Styles earns Guinness World Record after 12 show Wembley residency

Harry Styles secured a Guinness World Record title for the longest residency by a musician at Wembley Stadium in a single run.

The singer achieved the milestone on Saturday night as he completed the 12th and final Wembley show of his Together Together tour.

His record-breaking residency began on June 12, celebrating the release of his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally, before concluding over the weekend.

He initially planned to perform six concerts at Wembley as part of the tour. However, due to overwhelming demand, the number of dates doubled, resulting in a first-ever 12-show residency at the iconic London stadium.

The achievement establishes Harry Styles as the record holder for the longest single run residency by a musician at Wembley Stadium, adding another major accomplishment to his career.

During the final show, the former One Direction star paid tribute to his bandmates, saying, "I wouldn't be here without the four of my friends on this journey. I want to thank Niall, Louis, Zayn, and my dear friend Liam."

The heartfelt tribute highlighted the emotional significance of the achievement as Styles reflected on the people who helped shape his career.

Following his performance at Wembley Stadium in London, a Guinness World Records adjudicator presented Styles with an official certificate on stage in recognition of the achievement.