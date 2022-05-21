Harry Styles drops new album ‘Harry’s House’

The multi-season series will be shot across several Indian and International locations
Entertainment2 days ago
The wait for British singer and songwriter Harry Styles’ third album has finally ended as Harry’s House is now officially available to stream.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, this new album has come out after two months of teasing via social media followed by a glittering single and a triumphant Coachella headlining set.
The lead single from the project, As It Was, which skyrocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following its April 1 release, had preceded the arrival of Harry’s House.
Harry had given a spin to some tracks from the album during his performance on a talk show, the day before his third solo album dropped. While chatting with the show’s hosts, the singer had revealed that this album is his most personal release so far.
“I feel like it’s kind of a collection of all of my favourite things and very much like the album I’ve always wanted to make, so I’m really happy,” Styles said, as per The Hollywood Reporter.
The multi-season series will be shot across several Indian and International locations
Entertainment2 days ago
The actor made his first visit in 30 years to the Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment2 days ago
The singer praised graduates for taking on the challenge of attending college during a pandemic
Entertainment2 days ago
Whitney Henriquez testified that Depp sought to have her sign a non-disclosure agreement after the incident, but she declined to do so
Entertainment2 days ago
'The Northman' is out in UAE cinemas tomorrow
Entertainment2 days ago
The Bollywood diva is currently creating waves at Cannes Film Festival as a jury member
Entertainment2 days ago
Hollywood actress defends herself in $50 million defamation lawsuit
Entertainment2 days ago
The grand event will now be held in June at Etihad Arena
Entertainment3 days ago