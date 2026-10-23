Harry Styles confronts autograph seeker during tense exchange in New York

According to TMZ, Harry Styles was filmed in a tense exchange with an autograph seeker on a New York City street after the man appeared to follow him while trying to get his attention.

The 32-year-old singer was approached on Wednesday, October 21, by a man holding a copy of his 2019 album Fine Line.

In footage obtained by the outlet, Harry can be seen speaking animatedly to the man, with both appearing frustrated during the encounter.

At one point, a third person steps between them in an apparent attempt to calm the situation.

Harry, who was wearing a blue hoodie and a cap, then attempts to walk away, but the man continues following him along the pavement.

A separate video shows the autograph seeker walking alongside the singer and repeatedly trying to get his attention as Harry continues on his way.

It remains unclear what sparked the disagreement or what was said between the two during the confrontation.

The incident comes just one day after Harry was filmed signing an autograph for another fan outside Madison Square Garden.

On Tuesday, October 20, the singer attended the New York Knicks' season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Footage from his arrival showed Harry initially walking towards the arena before turning back to sign an autograph for a fan waiting outside.

Harry has been spending much of his time in New York for his Together, Together residency at Madison Square Garden.

The 30-show run began in August and is scheduled to conclude on October 31.

The residency follows the release of his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., which arrived earlier this year.

The former One Direction member has also been spotted attending sporting events and spending time around the city between performances.

Harry has not publicly addressed the confrontation.