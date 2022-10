'Harry Potter' star Robbie Coltrane died due to multiple organ failure: reports

The actor was suffering from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block

Photo: AFP

By PTI Published: Sun 23 Oct 2022, 2:53 PM Last updated: Sun 23 Oct 2022, 2:54 PM

Scottish star Robbie Coltrane passed away due to multiple organ failure, according to UK media reports.

Coltrane, popular for featuring in film franchises like Harry Potter and James Bond, died on October 14 at the age of 72 at a hospital in his native Scotland.

The actor was suffering from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block, according to his death certificate as quoted by news website The Independent.

Coltrane, whose real name was Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for essaying the role of the gentle half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise.

He also appeared as Valentin Zukovsky, a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.

News of the actor’s death led to tributes from the world of cinema, including his Harry Potter co-stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, and James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.