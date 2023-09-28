'Harry Potter' star Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore, dies at age 82

Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh on their unbreakable bond and the success of 'Fukrey' franchise
Veteran actor Michael Gambon, who was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight “Harry Potter” films, has died, his publicist said Thursday. He was 82.
A statement by his family, issued by his publicist, said he died following “a bout of pneumonia.”
“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside,” his family said.
No matter what role he took on in a career that lasted more than five decades, Gambon was always instantly recognizable by the deep and drawling tones of his voice. He was cast as the much-loved Dumbledore after the death of his predecessor, Richard Harris, in 2002.
