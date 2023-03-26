'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke to welcome first child

The actors have been a couple for over a decade

By PTI Published: Sun 26 Mar 2023, 10:07 AM Last updated: Sun 26 Mar 2023, 10:29 AM

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime partner, actor Erin Darke, are expecting their first child.

Radcliffe's representative confirmed the news to entertainment portal E! News after the couple was spotted in the New York City, where Darke's baby bump was visible underneath her hoodie.

Radcliffe, 33, and Darke, 38, have been together for over a decade. They first sparked romance rumours after starring together in the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings.

In a 2019 interview, the actor talked about shooting an intimate scene with Darke for Kill Your Darlings.

"It'll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other. Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting," Radcliffe had said.