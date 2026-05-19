‘Harry Potter’ series to recast Ginny Weasley after actor exits show

The upcoming Harry Potter television series is set to recast the role of Ginny Weasley after child actor Gracie Cochrane exited the HBO production following Season 1.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series after Season 1,” Cochrane and her family said in a joint statement quoted by Variety.

“Her time as part of the Harry Potter world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds,” the statement added.

An HBO representative also confirmed the actor’s departure.

“We support Gracie Cochrane and her family's decision not to return for the next season of HBO's Harry Potter series, and we are grateful for her work on season one of the show. We wish Gracie and her family the best,” the spokesperson said, according to Variety.

Ginny Weasley has a relatively small role in the first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, where she appears alongside her family at King’s Cross station.

However, the character becomes central to the story in the second instalment, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, which will form the basis of Season 2. In the story, Ginny is manipulated into opening the Chamber of Secrets at Hogwarts, unleashing a deadly serpent inside the school.

The first season of the HBO adaptation has wrapped filming and is expected to premiere this Christmas. Season 2 is currently in pre-production at Leavesden Studios outside London.