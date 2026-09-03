'Harry Potter' series trailer reveals new Hogwarts cast, Philosopher’s Stone mystery

The gates of Hogwarts have reopened. The first official trailer for the much-awaited Harry Potter series has been unveiled, bringing audiences back to the world of wizardry and dark arts.

The two-minute-and-37-second trailer opens with students arriving at Hogwarts as Professor McGonagall leads them into the Great Hall. The clip then offers the first glimpses of Harry, Ron and Hermione aboard the train to Hogwarts.

The trailer also features the iconic Sorting Ceremony, during which students are assigned to their Hogwarts houses.

Harry meets members of the Hogwarts staff, including Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape and Hagrid. He is also seen attending Herbology and Potions classes and trying his hand at Quidditch.

The trailer explores the mystery surrounding the Philosopher’s Stone, also known as the Sorcerer’s Stone, and shows the trio confronting the infamous mountain troll in the bathroom.

According to the official description for the season: “There is nothing special about Harry Potter, or so his Aunt Petunia tells him. But when a mysterious letter of admission to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry arrives, it opens the door to a hidden world of magic, friendship and adventure. Yet behind Hogwarts’ enchanted walls lie dark secrets. Harry must find the courage to prove himself against the darkest wizard of all.”

The series stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

The cast also includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, among others.

Based on JK Rowling’s books, the series is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner.

Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the HBO series, which is being made in association with Bronte Film and TV and Warner Bros Television.

Harry Potter will debut on December 25 on HBO.