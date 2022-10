Harrison Ford joins Marvel's 'Captain America: New World Order'

This is the veteran actor's first MCU film

Photo: AP

By ANI Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 12:42 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 12:47 PM

Veteran American actor Harrison Ford is the latest star to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he has replaced William Hurt and will be playing the role of Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross in Anthony Mackie starrer Captain America: New World Order.

According to Variety, it does not appear, however, that Ford will star in Thunderbolts, Marvel's anti-hero team-up film that is scheduled to immediately follow Captain America 4.

The fourth Captain America film, which is being directed by Julius Onah, will show the events that take place after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, reported Variety.

Hurt first played Ross in Marvel Studios' second feature film, 2008's The Incredible Hulk, as a US Army general who is instrumental in transforming scientist Bruce Banner (played by Edward Norton) into the Hulk; Ross then spends the rest of the movie hunting for Banner.

The character showed up again in 2016's Captain America: Civil War as the Secretary of State, tasked with enforcing the Sokovia Accords meant to curtail the actions of the Avengers.

After brief cameos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Hurt's final performance as Ross was in 2021's Black Widow.

Though this is Ford's first MCU film, it is far from his only franchise appearance. The 80-year-old actor has previously also headlined the Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Jack Ryan movies.

His next starring role will be the fifth Indiana Jones movie, set to premiere in June 2023, as per Variety.