Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: A look back at the actor's best films

Bollywood diva, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, is celebrating her birthday today! Sonam has established a name for herself in the Hindi film industry with her unique choice of films and her glamorous fashion game. On Sonam’s birthday, here are some of the best performances of the actor, which Sonam nailed!
Raanjhana
Sonam played the role of Zoya in the 2013 hit film Raanjhana. Her deglammed avatar and complex character with flaws drew in a lot of praises for the actor. The film also starred South actor Dhanush.
Neerja
Based upon the biopic of brave-heart Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save the passengers of the hijacked aeroplane Pan Am 73, Sonam did justice to the character. Her acting chops deserve a special mention accompanied by her on-point dialogue delivery.
Pad Man
This social issue film Padman, starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte was based on menstruation and sanitary napkins. Sonam played a titular role of a management student, raising awareness about menstrual hygiene.
Mausam
Although the film failed to leave a mark on the audience, Sonam’s simple and elegant screen presence was loved by viewers.
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
This Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga touched upon the topic of same-sex relationships. Sonam’s character Sweety was a lesbian, struggling to accept her own identity. Sonam broke all stereotypes in this movie and her acting was much appreciated.
