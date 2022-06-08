Happy birthday Shilpa Shetty: A look back at the actor's love for ethnic dresses

Salman Khan threat letter case: Police question Siddhesh Kamble held in Moosewala murder
Kamble is part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang
Entertainment16 hours ago
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra turned 47 today. The actor best known for her iconic Dhadkan movie has established a name for herself in the film industry, be it for her on-point style game or her devout dedication to yoga.
As the actor turns a day younger, let’s have a glimpse of 5 her gorgeous traditional looks!
Shilpa looks drop-dead gorgeous in this Boho-Indie fusion lehenga, with detailed embroidery on the blouse and the skirt. The vibrant play of clours and subtle shimmers on the attire is a sheer treat to the eyes. And Shilpa owned the attire like a queen!
The purple-hued ruffle saree with floral carvings on the border, made Shilpa look no less than a diva! The oxidised bangles on her wrist and the choker neckpiece accentuated her looks further.
The Dhadkan girl looked exuded sunny vibes, decked up in a bright yellow blouse and a skirt having several polka dots. Shilpa’s choice of wearing a baggy blouse was indeed unique, while her smile, made the picture look perfect!
Shilpa’s love for pink is evident in the fourth picture where she can be seen donning another embroidered baby pink lehenga jacket. The floral prints in pink made Shilpa look like a sweetheart!
The fifth picture had Shilpa wearing an orange-hued velvet lehenga, with a jacket of the same colour over her shoulders. However, the prominent dark green patterns of flowers and leaves on her ethnic outfit brought out Shilpa’s charm!
The film starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum is currently playing in UAE cinemas
Entertainment17 hours ago
Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities and offers around the UAE
Entertainment18 hours ago
The actor denies having any disputes, enmity with anyone in official statement
Entertainment1 day ago
Lollapalooza is an annual four-day music festival held in Grant Park in Chicago, United States
Entertainment1 day ago
The 19-year-old Pakistani-Canadian actress is also the first Muslim superhero with her own comic book series ‘Ms. Marvel’
Entertainment1 day ago
The Italian fine dining restaurant specialises in seafood and the creations are inspired by the flavours of the Amalfi coast
Entertainment1 day ago
The actor recently won a defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard
Entertainment1 day ago