Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Top five moments of SRK in the UAE

The Bollywood star turns 57 today, and over the years he's had a great relationship with the country

By CT Desk Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 3:33 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 3:36 PM

Shah Rukh Khan is a name, not familiar only among the Indian masses, but the entire world. Also known as King Khan, or the King of Romance, the Bollywood actor has influenced the world with his quality films and personality.

He is also the brand ambassador of Dubai Tourism, continuously appearing in campaigns showcasing the best of the city, where he reportedly has multiple properties, including one at the iconic Palm Jumeirah.

Shah Rukh also talked about his love for the city, saying that Dubai is a feeling. "Dubai is my second home. There is something about the city that keeps calling me back. I am amazed by the warmth, hospitality, love and memories that Dubai and its people have given me over the years. Dubai is much more than its breathtaking locations and extravagance; it's a feeling. The city is full of surprises, and every time I visit, I know that there’s something new that awaits me," he had previously said.

The star turned 57 today, and on to mark that occasion, we take a look at five times Shah Rukh was tied to the UAE.

UAE Golden Visa and Happiness Card

Shah Rukh was the first Indian actor to receive the UAE Golden Visa. He was also awarded with a Happiness Card earlier this year. Cardholders are given discounts and access to promotions around the emirate for the duration of their stay.

"GDRFA Dubai welcomes Bollywood star Shah Rukh and grants him the Happiness Card with the aim of achieving happiness for them through various benefits, discounts and offers," the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs had tweeted.

Birthday wish on the Burj Khalifa

The world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, is famous for displaying many wishes to celebrate certain events and activities. One such event was Shah Rukh's birthday, and the actor was right there. In 2020, the Bollywood superstar was in Dubai and the skyscrapper had lit itself with colours and a 'Happy Birthday' text. "It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. Thanks, love u all @BurjKhalifa and @EmaarDubai. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it," he tweeted.

Brand ambassador for Burjeel Holdings

Burjeel Holdings, a private healthcare services provider, partnered with superstar Shah Rukh as its new brand ambassador. The partnership with Burjeel Holdings marks the first healthcare ambassador role for the Bollywood star. The partnership was confirmed during a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi in September.

Happy to join the @BurjeelHoldings family as their compassion drives world-class healthcare in the UAE. @drshamsheervp #BurjeelHoldings pic.twitter.com/kPhfGLtnQt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 30, 2022

Dubai Tourism ambassador

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh was made the face of a new Dubai Tourism campaign. He appeared in an advertisement showcasing the best of Dubai; dancing at Dubai Creek, visiting the Museum of the Future, shopping at Dubai Mall, visiting a cruise party in Dubai Marina, and more. It marked the fourth collaboration between Shah Rukh and Dubai Tourism.

Shooting of films

Shah Rukh has worked on many projects that may have been shot in the UAE. A prominent project that was mostly shot in Dubai is Happy New Year (2014), starring Shah Rukh, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Abhishek Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. The film featured the iconic Palm Jumeirah hotel Atlantis, surrounded by the waters of the Gulf, in most part of the films.