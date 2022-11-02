Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: 10 defining movies that earned SRK the title of King Khan

As the actor turns 57 today, we take a look at ten of his blockbusters

Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 12:03 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 1:01 PM

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today. The Bollywood superstar, also known as King Khan, made his debut with the film Deewana and there was no looking back for him after that.

With his stellar performances over the years, the actor treated us with several blockbusters and today, on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, we take a look at his top ten blockbusters.

1. Chak De! India (2007)

In Chak De! India, Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of Kabir Khan, the former captain of the Indian National Men's Hockey Team. He joins the National Women's team as a coach after being neglected over the years and wants to build the team to win the World Cup and with it, his lost glory.

2. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge (1995)

In Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol) meet during a trip across Europe and the two fall in love. Back home in India, Raj finds out that Simran is already promised to another, and thus begins his quest to win over her and her father's heart.

3. My Name is Khan (2010)

One of the best Shah Rukh Khan movies of all time, My Name is Khan sees the actor take on the role of Rizwan, a man with Asperger's syndrome. He is married to Mandira, played by Kajol, and they both live in the US. After unfortunate events in the film post the twin tower attacks, Rizwan embarks on a journey to change people's perception of his community.

4. Swades (2004)

In Swades, Shah Rukh Khan's Mohan Bhargav is a scientist paying a visit to his village in India. His life changes when he realises that he's required more in his home country than abroad.

5. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Shah Rukh Khan is called the King of Romance and rightly so, given his wave of romantic films from the late 1990s till the early 2000s. One of his movies, Kal Ho Naa Ho, a rather tragic tale of romance, sees Shah Rukh Khan playing the role of Aman. He falls in love with Naina, played by Preity Zinta, but doesn't tell her how he feels since he suffers from a severe heart condition, one that might kill him soon. He then works to set her up with Rohit, a friend of Naina who is also in love with her.

6. Veer-Zaara (2004)

In Veer-Zaara, Shah Rukh Khan plays an Indian Air Force officer Major Veer Pratap Singh who falls in love with Zaara, a Pakistani girl played by Preity Zinta. This romance epic sees the two sacrificing their love and Veer being falsely detained as an Indian spy, resulting in him spending 22 years in a jail in Pakistan.

7. Darr (1993)

Before Shah Rukh Khan took the mantle as the King of Romance, he appeared as a villain, and one of his best portayals as a villain is seen in Darr. The actor a young obsessive man Rahul, who will do anything to have Kiran (Juhi Chawla) for himself, and that includes dangerous stalking as well as trying to eliminate her fiance, played by Sunny Deol.

8. Baazigar (1993)

In Baazigar, Shah Rukh Khan bags another anti-hero role, released in the same year as Darr. In the film, the actor plays the role of Ajay Sharma, a cold-blooded killer looking to exact revenge on the people who ousted his father in a business.

9. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is another romance story which sees Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul and Kajol as Anjali come together on screen. The two are college besties, but life pulls them apart when Shah Rukh Khan falls in love and marries another woman, played by Rani Mukerji. Years later, she dies and they have a daughter, who learns about Anjali and makes it her mission to unite her father and her.

10. Devdas (2002)

In Devdas, a heartbreaking tale of love, Shah Rukh Khan finds solace in alcohol after the love of his life, Paro, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is married to another man because of major class differences between their two families. The film also stars Madhuri Dixit.