Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood superstar clicks selfies with fans outside Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by his 9-year-old son AbRam

By CT Desk Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 9:54 AM

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan turns 57 today and like every year, as clock struck midnight, fans gathered outside Mannat, his mansion in Mumbai, to wish the celebrated actor. To acknowledge the same, Shah Rukh Khan greets fans, as he did today, from an observation deck at the boundary wall of his house.

Dressed in an all black outfit, SRK, accompanied by his 9-year-old son AbRam, greeted the fans outside his home, and was photographed clicking selfies and blowing kisses.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan & his son AbRam wave at the fans who gathered outside his residence 'Mannat' in large numbers to catch a glimpse of him, on Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday. pic.twitter.com/8uDi9X0ETQ — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

In one of the videos that surfaced online, King Khan was also seen taking a bow as fans cheered the star.

Starstruck fans from various cities queued up since early morning to wish the star in their own special ways. Many even carried sweets, t-shirts, huge posters of SRK along with them.

SRK's charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following. The superstar has given the audience memorable films like 'Baazigar', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Veer Zara', and many more.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film Jawan opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, in his kitty.