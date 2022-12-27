Happy birthday, Salman Khan: 6 times the Bollywood star made his mark on UAE

From working with Dubai-based singer to buying a house, we take a look at all the times Khan showed his affinity with the country

Photo: AFP file

By Web Desk Published: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 10:05 AM

Bollywood mega star Salman Khan turns 57 today, December 27. On his birthday, we take a look back through the years on how the Bollywood superstar showed his affinity with the UAE.

1. Making Dubai his second home

Salman Khan is one among many Bollywood stars, such as Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, who call Dubai their second home.

According to media reports, his home in the emirate is located near the iconic Burj Khalifa.

2. Obtaining a Golden Visa

In June 2022, Abu Dhabi announced that Salman Khan, along with some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, were granted Golden Visas. The announcement came during the IIFA weekend in Abu Dhabi. The permits were granted by IIFA and the Abu Dhabi Film Commission.

Among those receiving the 10-year visas alongside Salman Khan were Indian superstars Divya Kumar, Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh, Bhushan Kumar, Anees Bazmee and Andre Timmins.

As well as being a long-stay residency permit, the Golden Visa offers the flexibility to work across Abu Dhabi and the UAE and does not require the holder to have a sponsor.

3. Working with Dubai-based singer

Dubai singing sensation Abdu Rozik has a special relationship with the Bollywood star. Khaleej Times revealed in August that he has been cast in a "key role" with Salman Khan in Farhad Samji's upcoming film.

Rozik was also a contestant on reality show Bigg Boss 16, which is hosted by Salman Khan. He even recently released his maiden Hindi single, Chota Bhaijaan, which is a fun-filled ode to the actor.

4. Shooting a movie in Dubai

Khan even shot a scene for his iconic movie series 'Dabangg' in Dubai. A shot from the film shows one of the city's iconic metro stations serving as a backdrop for the main cast.

5. Madame Tussauds in Dubai

Salman Khan features as one of the Bollywood celebrities immortalised in wax at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Dubai.

Back in 2008, a poll was taken by Madame Tussauds in London to decide which Bollywood stars should be immortalised and Salman Khan came out on top.

6. Performances in the Emirates

Superstar Khan has performed to his iconic songs many times in the UAE. Last year, he performed at Expo 2020, wowing the crowds along with other celebrities in his ‘Da-bangg: The Tour Reloaded’ event.

Dubai became the only city to host the event for the second time, allowing audiences to enjoy Khan's friendly banter and choreographed songs.

ALSO READ: