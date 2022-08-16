Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: How Kareena Kapoor wished her 'best man in the world'

The Bollywood actor turns 52 today

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor (PTI Photo)

By CT Desk Published: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 2:43 PM

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan turns 52 today and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan has come up with an adorable birthday wish to make her husband feel special.

The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actress took to Instagram and shared quirky pictures of the actor. She penned a cheesy caption that read, "Happy Birthday to the Best Man in the world. You make this Crazy ride Crazier and god I wouldn't want it any other way..These pictures are proof. I Love you my Jaan and I have to say your Pout is way better than mine ...What say guys? #BirthdayBoy #MySaifu."

In the first image, Saif is seen trying to pout like his wife, who is also called the 'Pout queen' by her fans. The second picture shows him giving a funny expression.

This October, Kareena and Saif will mark their 10th wedding anniversary. The Bollywood couple dated for a few years before they got married in 2012. In 2016, they welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan, followed by Jeh in February 2021.

Saif also has Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim from his previous marriage with Amrita Singh.

On the workfront, The 'Kal Ho Na Ho' actor will be next seen in 'Vikram Vedha', a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, also starring Hrithik Roshan. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 30. He is also a part of 'Adipurush', which will release on January 12, 2023. Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will also be seen with Saif in the film.

Kareena, on the other hand, was recently seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', opposite her '3 Idiots' co-star Aamir Khan.