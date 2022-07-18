Happy birthday, Priyanka Chopra: 8 times the global star left us in awe

This is Katrina's first birthday after marriage
When she made the Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women list for the second time
Priyanka has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than two decades now and she has only gone from strength to strength!
One of the most unforgettable moments from her journey so far has to be the moment she made it to the Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women list for the second time in 2018. Placed 94th, she was the only actress on the list.
When she became the first Indian woman to be on the cover of Vogue US
In January 2019, Priyanka became the first Indian woman to feature on the cover of Vogue America, after being on the cover of Vogue India several times.
When she was honoured at the Marrakech Film Festival
Priyanka was honoured for her contribution to cinema at Festival International Du Film De Marrakech in Morocco in the year 2019, alongside Hollywood stalwart Robert Redford at the award ceremony. She became the first Indian celebrity to be given this honour.
When she became the first Indian actress to be an ambassador at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)
Priyanka put Bollywood on the map when she became the first-ever Indian actress to be chosen as an ambassador at Toronto International Film Festival. She was invited to the 45th edition of the event that was held in 2020.
When she became the Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights
In 2016, she was announced as the Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights. She was the National Ambassador for the organisation for 10 years before she joined it in the capacity of a Global Ambassador.
When she became the first Indian actress to win a People’s Choice Award for television
Priyanka won Favourite Actress in a New Television Series for Quantico in 2016; she also won in the following year for the same series, picking up the Favourite Dramatic TV Actress award.
When she became the first Indian woman to become a Global Ambassador for Bulgari
Priyanka was recently announced as one of the four global faces of the luxury brand Bulgari, becoming the first ever Indian woman to achieve this feat!
When she won the Miss World title
And how can we forget the most special win! Priyanka was only 18 when she represented India on a global stage and brought laurels for the country. She brought the Miss World crown in the year 2000 and had everyone go gaga over her confidence and beauty.
