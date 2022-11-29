Happy Birthday Fawad Khan: Top upcoming projects of the actor

The Pakistani superstar turned 41 today

Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan turned 41 on Tuesday. The star was recently seen in action after six years in Maula Jatt, next to his Pakistani drama Humsafar co-star, Mahira Khan.

As far as Bollywood is concerned, Fawad was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which underwent a massive onslaught for having the Pakistani star in it.

And since then, he hasn't been a part of any Indian project.

After Fawad's departure from Bollywood, his fans were eager to see him back in the Pakistani industry but to their surprise, they had to wait for six long years to see their favourite star back in action.

Maula Jatt was released in Pakistan and many theatres worldwide earlier this year.

But apart from the film, Fawad has been out of the limelight for quite some time. However, fans won't have to wait for another six years to see him on screen.

Fawad has a lot of projects lined up for the coming days. He will soon be seen in the Pakistani film Money Back Guarantee, where he will be seen sharing the screen with former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram.

Another exciting project coming up is Neelofar where Fawad will be seen opposite Mahira. Fawad is also one of the producers of the film.

Apart from films, Fawad is also shooting a Zee5 series alongside his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed. The on-screen chemistry between both the actors had mesmerized their fans in the drama series, so fans are excited to have them in a show again.

The show is being directed by Asim Abbasi, who is known for directing another Zee5 series Churails and a critically acclaimed Pakistani film Cake.

Sanam and Fawad are also going to come together for a feature film Aan which will be directed by Pakistani director Haseem Hasan.

Fawad has done many remarkable Pakistani projects like Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Daastaan, and Humsafar. He also had quite a short yet impactful role in Disney's superhero series Ms Marvel.

In Bollywood, he did three movies - Khoobsurat, Kapoor and Sons, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In his six-year-long hiatus, Fawad also made cameo appearances in two Pakistani films - Parey Hut Love, and Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2.