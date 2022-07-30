Happy birthday Arnold Schwarzenegger: Six must watch movies of 'The Terminator' star

The bodybuilder, action hero, entrepreneur, and governor turned 75 today

By ANI Published: Sat 30 Jul 2022, 4:20 PM

Hollywood's original hunk Arnold Schwarzenegger, who rang in his 75th birthday today, has had a successful career as a bodybuilder, action hero, entrepreneur, and governor.

He first came to international attention as a bodybuilder by winning both the Mr. Universe and Mr. Olympia contests numerous times. Schwarzenegger became the face of the then-new sport of bodybuilding which led him to gain the attention of the entertainment industry.

During the initial days in Hollywood due to Schwarzenegger's heavy accent, his dialogue had to be dubbed by another actor. Later he found his real niche in films as an action hero when he starred in Conan, The Barbarian, and then his career kicked into high gear.

On his 75th birthday let's take a look at some of his best work in cinema.

Conan the Barbarian (1982)

Written and directed by John Milius, Schwarzenegger plays the titular role in this tale of swords and sandals. The actor's severe girth on-screen really makes him legitimately believable as a man who could win every fantastic battle.

The Terminator (1984)

From a then-nobody named James Cameron, this movie is a masterclass in the horror/sci-fi genre. A damaged stop-motion android, limping one foot at a time, chasing in the finale remains one of the scariest moments in film history.

Commando (1985)

Schwarzenegger played the role of a retired military colonel trying to save his kidnapped daughter, played by child actress Alyssa Milano who has more recently become known as a political activist. Though this movie didn't really break new ground for the genre but was a pleasant diversion for action fans.

Predator (1987)

Shortly after Aliens became a huge summer blockbuster blending action and science fiction came Predator, Schwarzenegger's entry into the genre. He once again played a military officer on a mission. This one though is sidelined by an alien creature's attacks. The film led to numerous sequels and spinoffs.

Total Recall (1990)

The film places its star in the center of a journey to another planet where he is unable to tell what is real and what is false recall. Following its release, Total Recall received an honorary Oscar for its visual effects but did draw some protests over its high content of violence.

True Lies (1994)

Schwarzenegger stars as a fearless terrorist fighter who finds his biggest challenge when he starts to suspect his wife is having an affair with a sleazy used car salesman. This action-packed comedy from James Cameron features a fantastic stunt sequence with Curtis dangling from a helicopter as Arnold tries to rescue her.