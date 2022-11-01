Happy Birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Five trendsetting moments in the Bollywood diva's life

The music album is a special tribute to the tournament
Former model, pageant queen and movie star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a fashionista and there's no doubt about that! From bringing the Miss World crown to India to being a trailblazer at Cannes, Aishwarya has served major fashion goals over the years, while being a role model to many. As she turns a year older today, let's take a look back at the moments she proved to be a trailblazer!
Bringing the crown after a hiatus of 28 years!
The first Indian woman to be crowned Miss World was Reita Faria in 1966 and after her, it took 28 years to have another Indian beauty win it again. Aishwarya Rai ended that hiatus in the most graceful way after she brought the crown home in 1994.
Flaunting the post-pregnancy glow
After Aishwarya received massive backlash for putting on weight post-pregnancy, she walked the Cannes red carpet like a queen! She looked unfazed by all criticism and owned her look.
Her witty comebacks at The Oprah Winfrey Show
Aishwarya was the first Bollywood star to be invited to the show and she made sure she left a mark! Aishwarya gave the most savage, witty answers, videos of which still circulate online.
Her ticket to Hollywood
Aishwarya has come a long way. Apart from Bollywood films, she also did big Hollywood projects like Pink Panther 2 and The Last Legion that shaped her career. She was one of the very few Indian actors to get significant, meaty roles in Hollywood projects.
Taking the Indian saree to a global stage
In 2002, Aishwarya Rai made her Cannes debut for the world premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Devdas. She picked a beautiful yellow saree for her appearance, leaving millions of fans stunned.
