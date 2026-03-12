Hansika Motwani, businessman husband Sohael Khaturiya get divorce

Indian actress Hansika Motwani and her businessman husband Sohael Khaturiya have been granted divorce, bringing an end to their four-year marriage.

The Bandra Family Court in Mumbai, India Today reported, granted divorce to the couple. Motwani, according to the news portal, approached the court seeking the separation and forego claims to alimony.

During the court proceedings, Motwani's advocate said that after their marriage, the couple lived together for a short period. Differences crept up between them in all aspects of their life, leading to constant disagreements, the advocate was quoted as saying by Indian media.

Bombay Times reported that the two have been living separately since June 2024, with repeated attempts at reconciliation by friends and family members not bearing fruit.

Neither Motwani nor Khaturiya have offered comment.

The two, according to the news agency ANI, were childhood friends and were romantically involved for a while before marriage.

Khaturiya made a romantic proposal to Motwani in Paris months before their marriage. They tied the knot in December 2022 at a dreamy wedding in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace.

Motwani, a constant presence in Tamil and Telugu cinema in the past two decades, started as a child artist in the TV fantasy adventure show Shaka Laka Boom Boom, which ended in 2004. That got her noticed and she soon landed a role in the Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta blockbuster Koi Mil Gaya.

She landed her first lead role in the Telugu movie Desamuduru (2007) directed by Puri Jagannadh and starring Allu Arjun. She later appeared in the Telugu hits Kantri (2008) and Maska (2009).

Motwani debuted in Tamil cinema in the 2011 comedy drama Mappillai, opposite Dhanush, and went on to star in hits such as Engeyum Kadhal, Velayudham, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, Singam II (2013) and Aranmanai.